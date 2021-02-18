A poor lifeguard
Disqualification is the remedy the Constitution authorizes in the case of a president who is found to have committed impeachable offenses, but is no longer in office. It is a serious punishment that should be reserved for the most serious offenses, and it is appropriate here.
As president, Trump swore to uphold the Constitution and U.S. laws. His job was to protect citizens, safeguard national security and make sure that laws are faithfully executed. As Commander-in-Chief, he had the power to use military force. As a politician, he commanded the attention of millions of followers.
So it is very serious when a president holding that much power spends weeks claiming that democratically held elections were fraudulent, but consistently fails to prove any of his claims in court. A president trying to hold on to power that way is attacking the very foundation of our democracy and presenting one of the worst threats to the viability of our republic.
Trump told the crowd: “When you catch somebody in a fraud, you’re allowed to go by very different rules.” That is the logic of a demagogue and scofflaw, not of a president who had sworn to ensure that laws are obeyed. Later, Trump justified the rioting, expressed his love for the rioters, and wrote “Remember this day forever!“ He has vowed to continue his fight to stop the steal. He is unrepentant.
If a lifeguard had watched a mob attack victims in a pool, and enjoyed the show for hours before intervening, that lifeguard would be disqualified from ever being trusted in that job, especially if he claims he did nothing wrong, the mob was justified, and he will act the same way in the future.
Myron Schreck
Moscow