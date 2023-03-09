I find the Idaho legislature’s preoccupation with sex very disturbing. I have had three children go through my local school district and my family uses the local library and I am very sure that there is no grooming or obscene materials in either.
I have watched a drag show in Moscow and it was entertaining. There is no evidence of trans people causing any problems that I am aware of. In fact there doesn’t seem to be many trans people in Idaho. What is the legislature actually up to?
The only obscenity that my family is exposed to in public are all the F— Biden banners all over the place. If this anti-obscenity legislation does pass, I hope it is used to clean up this filth.
I’m sure that I am not the only parent unhappy about having to explain what it means to “F” our president. Old men may need love too, but these people need to keep their fetishes to themselves and stop advertising it in public.
Obscene materials in Idaho schools seem to be a made up issue. I am much more worried about gun violence. Talk about a taboo subject!