I urge fellow residents of Pullman to join me in voting for Francis Benjamin in the upcoming primary election. We are fortunate to have three able candidates from whom to choose a leader who can build upon a rich legacy of leadership provided by our long-serving and widely respected Glenn Johnson.
Among our choices, I strongly prefer Francis for these reasons.
First, Francis possesses strong qualifications such as extensive prior experience on the Pullman City Council working with Mayor Johnson, service as the president of the Association of Washington Cities, continuing leadership of the Pullman 2040 long range visioning effort, and many elements of active civic engagement and community building. These are sound reasons to support his candidacy.
Of equal import to me, Francis is committed to nonpartisan public service. Our state designates some elective offices – judges, school board members, city council members and mayors – as nonpartisan posts in which officials take an oath to serve all citizens equally regardless of their own partisan preferences. As a Democrat and progressive Christian in religious orientation, I am supporting a person who holds more conservative political and religious beliefs than do I. Despite our differences, we have worked together for well over a decade promoting civil discourse, bipartisanship, inclusivity and the preservation of nonpartisan space in public affairs. We share a common commitment to diversity, social equity, inclusivity and civility in public affairs in Pullman and across our state.
Washington’s nonpartisanship norms exist to encourage civic leaders to build bridges across differing elements of diverse local communities. I firmly believe that Francis Benjamin’s commitment to an inclusive, community-engaged vision for Pullman is genuine, and that as mayor he will represent a consensus-building voice of reason, fairness and social equity.