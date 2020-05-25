Avoid fake weather pages
A Facebook page that I’ve seen shared by people in our area, including by businesses, called “Pullman, WA - Local Weather Service” caught my attention recently. At first glance, it appears to be a news outlet — the page says it is “Providing daily weather updates for Whitman county, WA, including Pullman.”
“Great!” I thought. This is the kind of page I’m interested in. But a few things caught my attention when I saw a very dramatic post regarding the weather for last Sunday. I had seen the National Weather Service reports for the storm we were expecting, and this page had basically taken every aspect and exaggerated it. Quarter-sized hail became golf ball-sized hail. High winds became tornadoes. The page had posted a modified National Weather Service map with a circled area that said “A few tornadoes” and had a NWS logo in the top-right corner. I was blown away (pun intended). The post has since been deleted.
A day later, claims of tornadoes appeared on this page. These were funnel clouds. The NWS sent a surveyor, but found no evidence of tornadoes. Accounts from trained spotters could not confirm a touchdown. Local media did not report tornadoes either.
Fake forecasts on Facebook pages are one of the most insidious and dangerous things that I had never thought of. It is a clear reminder: always check your sources, make sure you know where your news is coming from, and always double-check anything you share. In this case, no news company is named and no credentials are mentioned. Whether harm is intended or not, this kind of content is dangerous. Whoever is operating this page should be held accountable — false forecasts are unlawful. Those seeking weather information and alerts on Facebook should consider following NWS Spokane or a local media outlet.
Jesse Zylstra
Moscow