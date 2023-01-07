Pollyanna or Chicken Little?

As a columnist for this paper, I welcome honest debate. I recognize that I am as prone to error as anyone. However, it’s incredibly frustrating when other writers seek to refute my arguments by first completely misconstruing them. Columnist Terence Day (Jan. 4) states: “Ryan Urie’s pollyannaish claim that crises always result in better lives is simply fantasy.”

Agreed. Naturally, I was surprised to hear that I’d said something so outlandish … except what I actually said was: “from this societal wreckage we have the opportunity — if we choose to take it — to build something new and perhaps more wonderful.”

