Seeking further understanding
Todd Broadman’s His View column (May 11) touched on the economic problems associated with conversion to a post fossil fuels world.
“On top of being unsustainable and its (lithium) mining practices devastating to the environment, the production of lithium-powered vehicles is 38 percent more carbon intensive than (gas) powered vehicles,” Broadman wrote.
Wind turbines and solar panels are even more carbon intensive per watt of energy produced due to the associated mining and production which require large quantities of fossil fuels. Those focused on decreasing carbon dioxide as the sole solution to avoid the hypothesized disastrous future climate change need to realistically evaluate the economics of any proposed solution.
The recent energy disaster in Texas and the setbacks in conversion to green energy in California, Germany and elsewhere also raise red flags about conversion to green energy being the best solution to the perceived climate change problem. All of these initial attempts have been far more expensive than forecast because green energy is not a dependable energy source in all weather. It requires fossil fuel backups. In addition, there is no realistic way to convert to even 50 percent reliance on green energy which would be very expensive monetarily as well as environmentally. Large scale conversion to green energy production will also detrimentally impact those least able to afford the extra costs.
As technology permits green energy to compete with other energy sources, by all means encourage conversion. However, at the same time, let’s continue to seek further understanding of the complex physical systems which influence climate so that we really do address the correct issue(s), and whether drastic action is really needed. We still do not understand fully whether we really do have a critical climate change problem or how to best economically address it, if we do have one.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow