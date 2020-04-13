Then it struck me: Trumpsees a different problem
Yesterday, I had an epiphany. It happened when I was thinking about what to do in this coronavirus pandemic. And I asked myself, “Why didn’t Donald look for solutions — listen to Dr. Fauci and others like him, prepare like South Korea did, order more necessary medical equipment early so as not to be inundated in death — instead of just swatting at everyone he could, at reaching for straws (see “hydroxychloroquine”) when all the science advisors told him to rely on the science, not his whimsy.”
And it struck me: He does look for solutions. But he sees a different problem.
Most people see that the problem is the virus. But Donald sees that the problem is getting reelected. The reason he ignored the virus for almost two months was that he couldn’t see how attacking the virus would help him get reelected. But if it just went away, he’d be seen as the genius he, alone, knows himself to be. And when he had no choice but to recognize its seriousness, he said this: “So if we can hold that number (of deaths) down to … between 100 (thousand) and 200,000, we altogether have done a very good job.”
Why would he say that? Why? I screamed so loud that the TV shook.
And then it struck me: If only 200,000 die, he’s done a good job. At getting reelected. Problem solved.
I don’t hold voters responsible for Trump’s self-indulgence. But if you vote for Donald Trump again in November, you might have to ask yourself whether the lives of thousands of Americans who die could have been spared if we had a president who tried to solve the real problems we face, not just his one and only perceived problem: getting reelected.
D’Wayne Hodgin
Moscow