Big lies
Today, the “big lie” is the introduction to heated discussion about the 2020 presidential election. In my mind the biggest lies of my lifetime are often forgotten. They are proof we cannot trust the government. I am not so simple minded or naive to think each lie alone made the difference.
However, they were Archimedes’ lever and fulcrum that moved our foreign policy to two presidential wars. The lies were: The Gulf of Tonkin (1964) and weapons of mass destruction (1980s).
The Gulf of Tonkin attack never happened but we were told that it did. The war started in 1955, escalated with an eventual occupation force of 550,000, and the death of 58,000 Americans by 1975. The cost of the war was $1 trillion.
With the second lie the White House, and 10 Downing Street early in the 1980s claimed that Iraq was developing weapons of mass destruction. No nuclear weapons were found and missiles at that time had a range of 440 miles. Biological weapons were found during the invasion.
The war cost 4,424 American lives and $1.992 trillion dollars (2003-10). In each case Congress gave the presidents blank checks based on lies. President Johnson and President George W. Bush cashed them.
Two other important facts not reported as often or not at all. Death toll in Vietnam: 2 million civilians, 1.1 million North Vietnamese soldiers and 250,000 South Vietnamese Soldiers. In Iraq War casualties were 151,000-1,033,000 (2003-11).
The total of deaths and dollars paid are a powerful reminder of why we should take our responsibility as citizens seriously. Our tax dollars pay for these bullets and bombs. We spend more on the military than the combined total of the next 10 countries in the world. I have discovered the worst lies are the ones we tell ourselves. No more lies.
Stan Smith
Viola