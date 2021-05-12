Views on sex
Local clueless boomer, Steve McGehee, recently graced us with a column regarding one of his generation’s main obsessions: sex. Mr. McGehee focused his ire specifically on the horrible “twisted Christian dogma” that sex should primarily be put toward productive ends (namely, the procreation of children within marriage for the furtherance of strong families and societies) rather than selfish, self-indulgent pleasure alone.
To understand Mr. McGehee’s bizarrely narcissistic and hostile viewpoint, one has to look to both the social/political milieu in which he grew up as well as, I suspect, his own psychology and personal life.
The 1960s and ’70s were the heyday of the “sexual revolution,” during which the ideas of figures such as psychoanalyst Wilhelm Reich were promoted. Reich directly linked “sexual liberation” (i.e. rampant promiscuity) with political revolution and the overthrow of the bourgeoisie social order. Connected with this, of course, was the overthrow of organized religion. In essence, Reich and his followers advocated replacing God with the orgasm.
Which leads us back to Mr. McGehee. Having replaced God with his phallus and nearing the end of his life, Mr. McGehee is perhaps having second thoughts. Undoubtedly this is because said phallus doesn’t work quite as well these days as it did in his prime.
However, like most liars, rather than admitting his mistake and seeking forgiveness, Mr. McGehee has decided to angrily double down and more vociferously attack the truth he has chosen to shun.
Hopefully Mr. McGehee will see the error of his ways before it is too late. As of right now, however, the only legacy he is likely to leave behind is that of a dirty old man.
Jean Durtal
Moscow