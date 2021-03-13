No credible evidence
In a March 9 letter to the editor, Lois Johnston uses an example of Google sending reminders to vote to liberals but not conservatives as evidence that the last election was illegitimate. I am puzzled by this example, as it is in no way indicative of fraud.
Google is a private company and can send whatever messages it wants to whatever select group it desires.
I don’t know who was behind the messages, but knowing Google’s business model, I would not be surprised if some liberal leaning organization paid for those reminders.
I registered as a Republican in the last Washington primary, solely so I could vote against Donald Trump twice in one year. Not surprising, the Democrats did not send me reminders to vote.
The Republicans did. If the study by Robert Epstein cited by Johnston is correct, Google as a private party, or one of its customers, apparently favored liberal voters. As a private business, Google had every right to reach out to those voters. Conservative businesses and organizations reached out to voters they preferred in their own way.
Donald Trump and his enablers continue to claim fraud while presenting no real evidence. They claim they did not have their day in court, yet they filed 62 lawsuits, losing 61.
Many were rejected for lack of standing, but over a dozen were rejected on the lack of merit — that is, insufficient evidence. If those challenging the results have the evidence, reveal it widely and publicly.
You don’t have to be in court — obviously, that has failed.
The failure to do so convinces me that no credible evidence of fraud sufficient to change the outcome exists.
Robert Rosenman
Pullman