Upgrades needed for years
As has recently been discussed in the city of Pullman, new housing developments mean increased traffic. The city of Moscow has two new developments under consideration, each bringing additional strains to area roadways. The huge subdivision planned to the south of Moscow will require access, and an extension of Conestoga Drive appears to have been chosen as the best location.
New residents of the subdivision will choose the most direct route to their destination in the area. To reach Pullman, they will likely drive west, along West Palouse River Drive and Sand Road. The city expects all of those heading to locations in Moscow to drive east on West Palouse River Drive and then head north along Hwy. 95 into downtown.
Those using this route to reach the Palouse Mall, Winco or the airport, however, will wish to miss the snarl of Washington and Third, and will instead select a direct route taking them through the U of I campus on Taylor, Sweet or Sixth. Subdivision drivers heading to the west side will instead use the following route already employed by the nearby existing neighborhood: Conestoga to steep Sunnyside Ave (where stop signs are treated more like suggestions), turn onto winding Ridge Road with its blind curves and no sidewalks, turn down potholed Walenta to similarly ill-kept Taylor, and then make their way to the Nez Pierce/Perimeter Way Motor Speedway, dodging pedestrians in marked crosswalks along the way.
We can’t stop development, but echoing the country at large, attention is always on the new, while the existing infrastructure is inadequate and ignored. Many of our roads and intersections have needed attention and upgrades for years, and their neglect will now become even more apparent. In addition to upgrades, it’s time to build a through road west of the golf course.
David Ackley
Moscow