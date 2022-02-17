Zealots and evangelicals
Steve McGehee’s fundamentalist interpretations of a couple of Genesis folktales in his Feb. 11 Daily News column are funny. It’s sad, though, that his sarcasm keeps him from probing the profound possibilities of these tales.
Like other ancient folk, Hebrews told stories to ponder their mortality, the nature of knowledge, the origin of different languages, among other matters. We too would do well to ponder such matters.
It’s also sad that in closing, McGehee mistakenly equates religious zealots with evangelicals. If he befriends his poor neighbors while in Mexico, he might meet some actual evangelicals, and become one himself.
Walter Hesford
Moscow
The love of God
Steve McGehee’s (Feb. 11) column making fun of God displays a willful ignorance of God’s word, the Bible, and creation. The God who created this amazing universe and the just right earth for us to live on is infinitely wiser than mankind. As the Bible says, “the foolishness of God is wiser than man’s wisdom.” Wisdom is first of all recognizing who God is. God is seeking a love relationship with mankind but to be a love relationship, it has to be freely chosen and expressed.
There is plenty of evidence that God is the creator of this world and all life. We all have a choice as to how we respond to this knowledge and God’s word. God tells us He loves us and would like a love relationship with us. God wants us to seek after Him and be in awe of Him. Sin has marred God’s creation but the wonder of God is still reflected in all of it. We can trust that an all-knowing God who loves us can resolve our questions in a way that ultimately works for good and His glory.
The Bible is full of prophecies foretelling future events. Study of these prophecies will make clear that the Bible is the Word of God and that God knows exactly what He is doing. He also clearly tells us the consequences of rejecting His love offer. The Bible says, “man is destined to die once and after that to face judgment … .” Death is not an accidental mutation of a gene. It is designed by God to force us to decide whether to seek after Him and love Him or to reject Him. The consequences are very clear. Living in the love of God is an amazing experience with an even better future promised.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow
Missed a great game
Imagine being a high school senior on a team that just clinched the Greater Spokane Class 2A regular season basketball title. You open the “local” newspaper and don’t find a headline or picture of your team. Just a footnote under a picture and headline “Bears Can’t Tame Bengals.”
I guess those of us from Pullman who thought we were subscribing to the “local” paper were wrong.Thanks to the families, friends, students and fabulous pep band for supporting the Pullman boys and girls basketball teams.Congratulations to the Pullman boys for winning the Greater Spokane Class 2A region. The “local” paper missed a great game.
Jane Sielken
Pullman
Pullman and ‘architorture’
To letter writer Jim DeVleming: Thank you for your response to my commentary on facade improvements in Pullman (“Talk of facade improvement in Pullman,” Feb. 4). Feedback is always important. But if I may, I would like to push back on your pushback.
First off, I never “opine” on anything. What I offer is analysis based on 30-plus years of research, experience and writing, often quoting from history, literature, economic data and anything else relevant to my topic. If I could I would change the title of the page I write in, but that is outside my control.
You bring up my march with the students from years ago, protesting Bishop Boulevard. You say that I called the road “architorture.” Nothing of the sort; that term was conjured by the students based on their own experience walking the street. And who could argue with them; from beginning to end the road violates every design standard in the book for human dignity and worth. Try walking it yourself.
Regarding my commentary on the airport; I don’t know where to begin without rehashing the entire critique. But let me say this: the community asked for a thoughtful experience associated with flight and what they got was a container with a concession stand and a whole lot of unbroken asphalt outside.
And finally you cast doubt on my sincerity to help. To that I say please look at my record of contributions. Talk to the chamber of commerce, the library, Black Cypress, Wayne Thompson, the Humane Society and, if you like, I can keep going.
You seem hard at work with the Downtown Pullman Association; good for you and wish you nothing but the best. Hopefully change is underway. But after being here for over 20 years and seeing little or nothing change, pardon me if I remain skeptical. For every step in the positive direction there have been five in the opposite. Thanks for writing.
Ayad Rahmani
Pullman
Forced arbitration
Oh, joy! Soon, naughty boys will not be able to hide behind closed doors in a secret arbitration.
Both chambers passed, and Biden is expected to sign into law, the “Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021.” The law would prohibit employers from including sexual harassment or assault in their mandatory arbitration clauses in employee handbooks, offer letters, and contracts. Plaintiffs can now “out” the naughty boy.
And the law is retroactive in the limited sense that if an employee has a claim in the future, a previously-signed arbitration agreement would not be enforceable if the complaint is about sexual harassment or assault.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman
Sister cities
It’s been an ambition of mine for a while to visit Villa Carlos Fonseca and I’m proud to say I just did it. Why did I want to go there? Because it’s a sister city of Moscow, Idaho.
I don’t know why but I’ve always been fascinated by the idea of sister cities. Moscow and Pullman should get some more so I have other places to visit.
Dayton Kingery
Moscow