Exchange was mischaracterized
In his response to my May 14 letter, county commission candidate Gabe Rench entirely mischaracterizes our exchange, all of which can be viewed on my public Facebook page, Keely Emerine-Mix, or in screenshots of our messages to each other. I’m happy to provide them.
In his typically disingenuous way, Rench suggests that I’m confused, assuming he had attended the Ammon Bundy rally May 2, where Bundy’s anti-Semitism was lain bare. I asked Rench to condemn them because he endorses Bundy’s view of pandemic restrictions, is a local candidate running as a conservative Christian, and organized and spoke at Moscow’s rally in April.
In reality, I told him from the beginning that I didn’t know if he attended the Bundy rally, and I asked if he did. My clearly stated interest was in his condemnation of Bundy’s remarks, which I sent him a link to.
Rench is neither clever nor honest. The record of our dialogue demonstrates this, and a better man would be embarrassed. I knew he lacked integrity and courage, but I wouldn’t have thought he’d argue against verifiable information. Significantly, this candidate for public office remains mute about bigoted words by an anti stay-at-home, rally-organizing peer. That ought to alarm all voters.
My public FB page is under my name, again mischaracterized by Rench: Keely Emerine-Mix. I’ll provide screenshots if asked, embarrassing as they will be for him.
Keely Emerine-Mix
Moscow