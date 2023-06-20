It all started April 27, with a local columnist claiming no one should be allowed to deny the Holocaust. I challenged that notion in a May 25 response. I cast doubts on Hitler’s alleged extermination of “6 million Jews.”
Thereafter, it got a bit crazy in the Opinion section. Zack Turpin attacked me, but only indirectly in a May 27-28 letter. He impugned the Daily News for putting in print “an overtly antisemitic, neo-Nazi perspective.”
A June 1 letter, with seven signatures, admonished me that “Holocaust denial is a threat, first to our Jewish friends and neighbors, but to everyone committed to American democracy and to the fundamental principles of” blah, blah, blah. It is “hate speech.” It’s gotta be that. Whatever does not conform to the accepted historical narrative, must be labeled hate speech.
Larry Fox wrote that my words could “hurt and incite others.” I must realize, he warned, that “a Holocaust denier’s words have impact, and are very hurtful and damaging.” Really? An 86-year-old duffer, writing 300-word letters poses some kind of threat to others’ wellbeing? My “sin,’ Fox says, “is callousness toward (my) neighbor.” I guess I should assume the fetal position, and tearfully confess my grievous, hurtful errors.
But Ryan Urie finally admitted, (as I noted earlier), though my words must have filled him with disgust and loathing, that I, along with all Americans, have a right to free speech. Thank you, Ryan, I always assumed I had that right.
Lisa Kliger’s recent letter was probably the most breathlessly indignant of them all. She writes: “Why should (Holocaust) deniers be alloted a public platform to spew their lies?” I’ll tell you why, Lisa. This is America, not Germany, Israel or the U.K. Even supposed lies should be permitted. Heck, the major media engages in them daily.