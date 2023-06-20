A right to free speech

It all started April 27, with a local columnist claiming no one should be allowed to deny the Holocaust. I challenged that notion in a May 25 response. I cast doubts on Hitler’s alleged extermination of “6 million Jews.”

Thereafter, it got a bit crazy in the Opinion section. Zack Turpin attacked me, but only indirectly in a May 27-28 letter. He impugned the Daily News for putting in print “an overtly antisemitic, neo-Nazi perspective.”