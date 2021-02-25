Other freedoms lost
In the 1960s, my Dad used to say that the Internal Combustion Engine was one of the greatest things to ever happen to humankind. Although this view which columnist Scotty Anderson also recently espoused (Daily News, Feb. 21) may have made sense then, science now tells us that this profligate burning of fossil fuels is taking us towards a climate that will soon be unlivable for all.
Contrary to what Anderson says, it is not left-leaning governments that are zooming us towards emission-free vehicles, but rather private industry which finally recognizes the immense advantages of this technology. Witness GM planning only zero-emission vehicles by 2035, and countless other carmakers with similar plans.
Anderson’s biggest gripe is that it takes significantly longer to charge a battery than to fill a gas tank, and this would affect his freedom to travel. This is certainly true now, but predictions are that it will not be in five years. Of course It’s not realistic to think that Anderson (or most of the rest of us) will make minor sacrifices to save the world. Thus, I would like to list a few other “freedoms” that he maintains with his gas car instead of an EV; freedom to spend five times more for fuel and large sums of money on maintaining and replacing all the moving ICE parts that EVs don’t even have, freedom to cause the death and illness of millions worldwide each year due to the increased pollution of gas vehicles, and of course the freedom to spew 5.5 tons of carbon dioxide per vehicle into the atmosphere every year, adding to the destruction of our livable world.
Although his minor increased freedom to travel may be a good thing, I maintain that the deleterious “freedoms” associated with gas cars far outweigh the positive.
Al Poplawsky
Moscow