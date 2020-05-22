Eyes to see, ears to hear
An old friend who happened to be in the neighborhood asked how I was doing. I said, “You know, it’s hard to expect what’s coming next with COVID-19.”
He fired back, “That’s all in your head. Where do you get your news? CNN, NPR?”
I thought, “Oh my, nearly 70,000 Americans are dead” (the attributed death count at the time of our conversation).
As our blood pressures rose, he said he was an American. I am, too, but not a blind one to propaganda found online. We ended in shocking disbelief of the other’s views.
I learned that QAnon posts conspiracy theories, including one that COVID-19 may be invented to keep the president off his Air Force One campaign trails. Many of these ideas have made their way onto Fox News and some of the president’s Tweets.
I am not the first to link Trump with an expression coined by Adolf Hitler: If one tells a big lie often enough, sooner or later, society will fall for it; after all, everyone tells little lies, but who would be brazen enough to flaunt a big one? If the president repeats it enough times, he will get others to believe him, and still others will follow. We have examples of such big lies: the birther movement — and now Obamagate.
With Trump’s big lies, it’s no wonder some Republicans have formed coalitions, such as the Lincoln Project and the Republicans for Rule of Law to get the word out to Americans — especially those that rely on FOX News as much as the president does.
These Republicans confront Americans to see the president for who he is: the swamp in Washington, D.C. May viewers have eyes to see — ears to hear — facts, then vote wisely this November.
Susan Hodgin
Moscow