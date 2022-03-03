The lure of electric vehicles
The city of Moscow has a draft Climate Action Plan on its website for public review. In order for our community to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions there must be a willingness from each of us to participate. Possible motivations for our participation include both economic and altruistic reasons. Will our participation benefit us economically, and will it actually help to make things better for ourselves and also others? With that introduction, I would like to summarize my four years of electric vehicle ownership.
In late 2017, I purchased an inexpensive, used, 2015 model year electric vehicle with only 6,000 miles on the odometer for $11,000. Electric vehicles don’t have to be excessively expensive. My spouse and I have now driven it for 12,000 miles. Because the vehicle has a limited range (82 miles between charges), and we do most of our daily commuting on bicycles, we have only driven it 3,000 miles per year. However, since our fuel costs are 2 cents per mile instead of the 14 cents per mile of a 25 mpg gas vehicle, we have saved more than $1,400 in fuel costs.
Electric vehicles also are less expensive to maintain. In these four years, my only expenses were about $150 on a new 12 volt battery (used to power accessories like the lights, heater etc.), and windshield wiper blades. These expenses would be expected with a gas car in addition to regular oil changes (perhaps $100 in 12,000 miles). Additionally, we have prevented about 3.6 tons of carbon dioxide and various other health-threatening pollutants from entering our atmosphere.
Carbon dioxide is a major greenhouse gas which is responsible for many well-known climate disasters. In total we have saved about $1,500 and kept a significant amount of pollutants from entering our atmosphere. Average annual mileage for a U.S. vehicle is about 14,000 miles. Thus, one could expect to save $1,750 in fuel and maintenance costs and keep more than four tons of carbon dioxide out of our atmosphere each year with normal usage of an electric vehicle. Please consider how you might contribute to our community effort to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions.
Al Poplawsky
Moscow