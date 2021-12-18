Base actions on truth
I applaud the Moscow High School students who are concerned about the environment. I encourage them to continue to pursue sound environment stewardship; however, it must be based on truth.
The students in the Climate Justice League are being deceived by the media and those who continue to twist the facts and make predictions based on false assumptions. For the past 60 years the alarmists have made predictions of disaster, none of which have come true. One failure negates most scientific theories. The alarmists’ graphs of temperature versus carbon dioxide have consistently predicted temperature increases 2 to 3 times the actual. I challenge the students to demonstrate the science behind their stance by graphing the data and making it available to the public: temperature increase versus carbon dioxide increase; the rise in ocean level versus time; the number of extreme weather events; ice levels in the Arctic and Antarctic; and any other climate change indicators they consider critical. Yes, world average temperature and carbon dioxide levels have risen since 1850 but this has produced significant increases in crop yields and far fewer people dying from cold.
The cost per unit of green energy is significantly worse than that from fossil and nuclear fuels. The environmental damage from solar and wind energy production is also higher when all things are correctly evaluated. These adverse costs impact the poor most, as we are seeing with gas prices up by 50 percent.
The rich can afford electric cars and the cost of higher priced electricity. They also benefit from government subsidies. The trillions that President Biden is proposing to spend to begin to convert to green energy — that is $5,000 to $10,000 per capita — will not be recovered in any meaningful way. I encourage everyone to seek the truth and then base any actions on that truth.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow