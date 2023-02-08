Bringing Sodom to children

I agree with letter writers Carole and Steve Wells (Feb. 1) that there are historical accounts in the Bible that I would not deliberately read to young children and would explain age-appropriately to older children. Everyone should read the Bible for the wisdom and knowledge it contains. Lot was a weak believer who chose to live near the wicked city of Sodom but eventually moved into Sodom. When God destroyed the evil people of Sodom, Lot and his remaining family, two daughters, suffered because of his bad choices. This is history we all can learn from since we face similar choices every day.

The Bible clearly tells us how to live but God gives us free choice. We can choose to visit or even live in Sodom but there are consequences for those who do and often, sadly, for their children.

