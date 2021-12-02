It’s about control of women
“We won’t go back” is a Planned Parenthood bumper sticker. If the U.S. Supreme Court upholds the draconian laws passed by Texas, and other states, including Idaho, we will go back.
We will go back to: dead women, orphaned children, grieving fathers; women with ectopic pregnancies or dead fetuses forced to carry full term; babies born from incest or rape, children becoming moms; babies born into domestic violence, and children born into poverty.
Outlawing abortion will not stop it. It never has. It will make desperate women take desperate action which maims and kills. The legislator with health insurance, income and housing is not impacted by these laws. The fetus knows nothing and has never breathed a breath of air. It is the pregnant woman and her family who suffer. If legislators love children and family, where is affordable child care, affordable housing, living wages, education, sex ed and free contraceptives? These anti-abortion laws are NOT right to life, but control of women. Why are women the criminals when a man made her pregnant? Where is his financial support during pregnancy?
Women with means will get safe abortions. These laws punish the poor woman already struggling, maybe with other children. She cannot travel or pay for a safe abortion and she cannot afford another child. Abortion becomes an unwelcome but necessary choice. Legislators don’t care about these situations. It is an appeal to conservative voters for election.
Women know their bodies, their minds, their ability to mother and nurture a child. The pregnant woman must be allowed to make her own choice.
Linda Pike
Moscow