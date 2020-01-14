As Muslim American, thecost of war is unacceptable
The operation that killed Qasim Soleimani may have been strategic but it has increased the tension between the U.S. and Iran. I am concerned about this escalation that lacks peaceful discussions and may lead us to war. Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the current caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, described the true cost of war as the suffering of the innocent and the lives lost in such conflicts. As a Muslim American, this cost is unacceptable to me.
I want to share a verse from the Holy Qur’an that states “ … let not a people’s enmity incite you to act otherwise than with justice. Be always just, that is nearer to righteousness (5:9)”.
In light of this verse, I urge the leaders of the world, especially the leaders of the U.S. and Iran to act justly and to follow the path of peace.
As a world power, the U.S. must lead the world in diplomacy and peaceful dialogue. Our role must be one of establishing peace for ourselves and our future generations. As a prominent Islamic republic, Iranian leaders must follow the path of Muhammad — the Prophet of Islam, who preached peace over war.
I pray for the safety of the U.S. troops in Iraq. May God protect them and bring them home to us without harm.
Hidayatullah Ahsan
Pullman