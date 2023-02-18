Growth OK, but notwhere proposed

I note the Port of Whitman County has decided to proceed with the proposal to build the AgTech OS project on Wawawai Road in spite of the opposition expressed at its last meeting. The Daily News reported 10 local residents spoke in opposition to the proposal. Did the commission receive a petition signed by over 500 residents against the proposal? Did any local resident speak in favor of the proposal? The paper did not mention any.

I want to register my opposition to the proposal as well. What the port is recommending is creating a heavy industrial zone in the midst of an area that is zoned for residential housing to the east, and to the west. Such a zone will have a negative impact on the housing values in those areas.