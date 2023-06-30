Scotty Anderson’s column of June 10-11, “Basic principles about truth, fact, consistency,” asks us to follow the truth, no matter where it leads. I have reread it several times because it was a breath of fresh air, at first. Sadly, it contains two flaws which changed my pleasure to irritation.
He warns us, “People with an agenda — a desired political outcome — will play tricks with facts. Don’t let them.” Then he plays tricks with facts. Fact one: America has structures and systems in place to advantage some groups and to disadvantage other groups. America is awakening, and thinking of making changes toward a level playing field. That’s the woke movement. Fact two: An anti-woke movement wants to keep the playing field uneven. Fact three: There are intellectuals who think up politically correct words of the day.
Now for Scotty’s political trick. He uses the movement of ever-changing, politically correct words as a screen to hide the need for changing structures and systems.
He plays a second trick. His agenda, here, might be to reduce women to a status of expendable reproductive units. He claims that the woke crowd says that “men can get pregnant.” Has that ever happened? I’ve never heard of it. Is he trying to prevent discussion of “fetus in fetu?” Identical twins result when an egg divides, but sometimes one of the twins is not given a complete set of chromosomes. It’s a non-viable fetus, but it latches onto its sibling’s blood supply, and starts growing inside its brother or sister. Later, when the pregnancy has become a pain, it’s discovered and aborted.
Yes, some men are born pregnant, and have abortions. Is Scotty trying to prevent discussion of the fact that aborting a nonviable fetus is sound medical treatment?