Anderson plays tricks with facts

Scotty Anderson’s column of June 10-11, “Basic principles about truth, fact, consistency,” asks us to follow the truth, no matter where it leads. I have reread it several times because it was a breath of fresh air, at first. Sadly, it contains two flaws which changed my pleasure to irritation.

He warns us, “People with an agenda — a desired political outcome — will play tricks with facts. Don’t let them.” Then he plays tricks with facts. Fact one: America has structures and systems in place to advantage some groups and to disadvantage other groups. America is awakening, and thinking of making changes toward a level playing field. That’s the woke movement. Fact two: An anti-woke movement wants to keep the playing field uneven. Fact three: There are intellectuals who think up politically correct words of the day.

Tags

Recommended for you