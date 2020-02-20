Goesling vote on standardswas a first step in a process
I read the Feb. 5 article titled “Goesling says he’ll be ‘bloodied’ for vote to repeal school standards.” Perhaps that’s accurate (though unfortunate) in terms of the approach from certain quarters to his vote. Such reaction is likely to come from those who pound the table for solutions to problems that did not exist until recently. That is, until certain consultants and software companies arrived in our state to create said problems out of thin air and naturally offer their solutions. Further, punches may be thrown by those who haven’t spent the necessary time to understand what this latest batch of “standards” have actually accomplished for our students. Here’s a hint – basically nothing.
Of course we all want standards, we just want useful and productive ones. Some measurement of merit, progress or accomplishment is part of most everything we do in society. When it comes to my children’s futures, I demand actual accountability for the results any such methods create.
Thus far the methods tied to Idaho’s so-called standards have accomplished little and appear to actually be harming our students’ real-life outcomes.These methods seem to be exactly the opposite of true objective standards in fact, so it’s intellectually dishonest to call them by that name.
Let’s get real and have an honest conversation based on actual outcomes and data. Then, let’s revamp the standards we hold our schools to and make them positive tools for education, not confusing roadblocks.
I applaud Goesling’s vote as a first step in this process. Boise and Superintendent Ybarra need to stop holding our students and their teachers back from their potential by focusing on a series of shiny but ineffective programs at the expense of reality and true accomplishment. I trust MSD’s teachers infinitely more than politicians and administrators, whether here or in Boise.
Dale Miller
Moscow