Moscow has more to do
In 2010, the city of Moscow decided to come together and begin to fight against climate change. Moscow made a commitment to reduce carbon emissions from city operations by 20 percent and last year we achieved that goal.
While this is cause for celebration, dealing with climate change is going to be a long haul.
Since our 20-percent commitment in 2010, we have seen a decade full of wildfires, heat waves and destructive storms. It is more apparent now than ever that serious climate action is needed, and it’s needed fast.
Moscow needs to ride the momentum from our successes and recommit to 100-percent clean energy usage by 2035. Our active and caring community makes us the perfect city to set an example for the rest of northern Idaho.
Moscow’s proposed clean energy goal aligns with Avista’s commitment to 100-percent renewable energy. Avista is our city’s main provider of electricity.
Learn more about the RF100 campaign: https://bit.ly/3ulI30R.
Take action by signing the petition: https://bit.ly/3wxlUP0
Devon Conway, Nicole Xiao
Moscow
(This letter was signedby seven others)