‘Safe, valued and respected’

The recent racially motivated murders of Angela Michelle Carr, 52, A.J. Laguerre, 19, and Jerrald Gallion,29, in Jacksonville, Fla., are saddening and shocking events. This tragic loss of precious human life and the untold heartbreaking effects on loved ones and communities gives us reason to consider actions necessary to address the hate that infects our society and results in these and other such horrendous incidents.

Regionally, we must address continuing political movements and actions that undermine our ability to foster harmony and love. These forces declare that discussions of kindness and fairness in schools amount to harmful indoctrination; assert that the uplifting concepts of diversity and inclusion are objectionable; and penalize universities for providing educational opportunities concerning ideals upheld by the U.S. and Idaho constitutions guaranteeing justice for all. Negative campaigns such as these give hate a space to grow. In response, let us stand together and speak out against these and other misrepresentations as we continue to nurture togetherness and compassion.

