Americans are a silly people
One of the talking points for “stop the steal” is that some Democratic governors appointed the electors, while the U.S. Constitution requires the legislatures to do the appointing. It looks to me like that’s not true.
Article II, Section 1, of the U.S. Constitution, assigns the executive powers to the president and decrees the length of office, qualifications and the appointment of electors. Let’s read that part.
It says, “Each state shall appoint, in such manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a number of electors, equal to the whole number of senators and representatives to which the state may be entitled in the Congress: but no senator or representative, or person holding an office of trust or profit under the United States, shall be appointed an elector.”
Correct me if I read this wrongly; the Constitution says that the Legislature is to choose the manner in which its state’s electors are appointed. If the legislature wanted to, it could direct the governor to appoint the electors; or it could direct the state commander of the American Legion to appoint the electors; or it could direct the state leader of Veterans Against the War in Vietnam to appoint the electors.
It looks like the stop-the-steal crowd is being led down an untrue trail. Stop that! Lawrence of Arabia told the Arabs that they were a silly people; raiding one another, rather than uniting and looking out for their common interest. Americans, too, are a silly people; allowing themselves to be divided and ruled. Let us come together, look up the puppet strings; and break free.
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman