A farewell to Haverstick
After spending 10 years with Friends of the Clearwater as an educator and newsletter editor, Brett Haverstick has accepted a position with Wilderness Watch in Missoula, Mont.
He was a frequent contributor to the Daily News with nature pictures, Letters to the Editor and guest commentary to inform and inspire readers about Idaho’s fantastic environment.
Together with Gary MacFarlane he has been very productive during this time which includes stopping mega load shipments bound for the Canadian tar sands. Their effort aided protecting scenic and recreational values of the Middle Fork Clearwater and Lochsa Rivers.
For several years Brett organized a flotilla of small boats protesting dams on the Snake River with a message to “Free the Snake.”
With help from many folks, Brett and I worked together for a number of years on the natural history of six roadless areas in the North Fork Clearwater River and the same number of roadless sites in the Lochsa drainage. We forwarded this information to the Forest Service in booklet form with hope that the sites will become permanent wilderness areas. Over the years, Brett has helped me add to the over 250 proposed and established Research Natural Areas on Forest Service lands in Idaho and Montana. These unique small tracts of land and water are used primarily in research and teaching.
The number of projects Brett undertook, grants written, speeches given, Renaissance Fair participation, forest planning are too numerous to describe in any detail.
Brett leaves this week for Missoula. I know he would love hearing from you.
Fred Rabe
Moscow