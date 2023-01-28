An environmental disaster

Human population is the biggest driver of climate change and environmental degradation. A hundred years ago, the world’s population was 2 billion people. This population has doubled twice since then and is now 8 billion people and is expected to be 11 billion by 2100. The U.S. population is predicted to increase from the present 332 million to an estimated 434 million in 2100. To protect earth’s environment, every country needs to curb their population and eventually attain zero population growth. Immigration should be limited and only used to bring the population growth to zero.

The radical left wing of the Democratic Party wants open borders. In response, the Biden administration has allowed approximately five million illegal immigrants to enter the U.S. (i.e., 4 million reported and a million undetected). This open border policy will dramatically increase our population and is an environmental disaster.

