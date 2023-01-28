An environmental disaster
Human population is the biggest driver of climate change and environmental degradation. A hundred years ago, the world’s population was 2 billion people. This population has doubled twice since then and is now 8 billion people and is expected to be 11 billion by 2100. The U.S. population is predicted to increase from the present 332 million to an estimated 434 million in 2100. To protect earth’s environment, every country needs to curb their population and eventually attain zero population growth. Immigration should be limited and only used to bring the population growth to zero.
The radical left wing of the Democratic Party wants open borders. In response, the Biden administration has allowed approximately five million illegal immigrants to enter the U.S. (i.e., 4 million reported and a million undetected). This open border policy will dramatically increase our population and is an environmental disaster.
If no immigration was allowed, the U.S. population would stabilize and would reach 338 million in 2065 (Pew Research Center). We should use this opportunity to stabilize our population.
Through foreign aid, the U.S. can work with other governments to help people stay in their own country. This aid should be used to improve quality of life and to provide family planning. Due to cultural and religious beliefs, some countries may not want to accept these funds. The U.S. can only offer to help those countries that want this help. However, the U.S. should prioritize foreign aid to those countries addressing this threat of overpopulation and environmental degradation.
We will never stop environmental degradation without stabilizing the world’s population.
Biden’s immigration policy is an environmental disaster. To help stop climate change, stop or minimize immigration and use our foreign aid to help people stay in their country and stabilize their population.