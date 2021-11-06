Celebrate election success
It’s a good day to celebrate our election success. Without knowing the vote count results, I’m happy to report that we had another in a long series of successful elections. Citizens turned out to vote for the candidates that best reflect their priorities. Despite the national attacks on election security, we had another fair election without fraud. In truth, nationwide challenges to election integrity effectively demonstrated how fairly elections are conducted throughout the country, as claims of election fraud were found to be untrue wherever they were made.
I’ve certainly been surprised by election results before. If everyone I knew was voting for Candidate A, how could they lose? Well, it turns out that I didn’t know everyone, and there were a lot of people who thought someone else was better. My opinion didn’t determine the election, and it had to give way to the reality that my candidate lost.
Celebrate this election by thanking every candidate that stepped forward to offer their time and effort to make the community better, by thanking all the election officials for their diligent work to smooth the election process, and by thanking each citizen who took time to evaluate the candidates and make their selections. A good election means we’re all winners.
Jim Wallis
Moscow