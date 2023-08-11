I’d like to thank Jeff Watt for his thoughtful response to my recent column. I agree with his point that globalization disproportionately hurts rural America while benefiting urban areas and that this underlies much conservative rage
But the idea that this was a project solely of liberal elites is mistaken. Neoliberal economics and global free trade have long been a bipartisan project, and the people offshoring American jobs are the owners and operators of large corporations, who tend to skew conservative.
My point isn’t that conservative anger is unjustified, just that it’s misplaced. It’s not liberals out to get you; it’s wealthy Republican leaders who shift the blame to the “liberal elite” boogeyman so they can keep taking advantage of their constituents. I also very much take issue with the claim that liberals make “no effort to mitigate the consequences.” We try all the time and are met with accusations of communism, government takeover and the welfare state.
We tried to pass universal healthcare that would have enormously benefited the rural poor, and the GOP fought it. We increased infrastructure and manufacturing spending in rural American and all the GOP almost universally voted against it (and then later took credit for it). The Green New Deal would have flooded rural America with good-paying jobs that couldn’t be exported while phasing out toxic industries. And the less said about food assistance programs, the better. Democrats do try to mitigate the consequences of globalism. Meanwhile, the GOP works constantly to slash these social services so they can cut taxes on corporations and the wealthy. Who’s really out to get you?