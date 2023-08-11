Who’s out to get you?

I’d like to thank Jeff Watt for his thoughtful response to my recent column. I agree with his point that globalization disproportionately hurts rural America while benefiting urban areas and that this underlies much conservative rage

But the idea that this was a project solely of liberal elites is mistaken. Neoliberal economics and global free trade have long been a bipartisan project, and the people offshoring American jobs are the owners and operators of large corporations, who tend to skew conservative.

