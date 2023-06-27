Our current mayor, Glenn Johnson, has done an outstanding job and has dedicated his life to serving Pullman residents and students. We are incredibly grateful and very lucky to have had such a community servant as our mayor. He has set us up for future success.
The next mayor will have the opportunity to build on what Glenn and his team have accomplished.
That person will need to be someone who has been around the block in Pullman. That person should know the ropes and the history of decisions that were made. That person should be active in the community and an advocate for our businesses. That person should be involved and ready to do business with and for the people of Pullman.
The next mayor should be Francis Benjamin. Along with serving in many areas in our community for decades, Francis has been and is now on our City Council and active in many service roles in our community.
Francis was instrumental and active in hosting “Be the Entrepreneur Boot Camp,” which my daughter and I attended nine years ago. From that we gained the confidence to expand our business and build the Airway Hills Event Center. Francis has been a consistent encourager and very interested in “what might be next” for Airway Hills. I just recently ran into Francis at a Chamber meeting. He had just celebrated his 40th anniversary with his wife, Heidi and instead of campaigning he was committed to celebrating with his wife and family.
Pullman is family friendly because we have great families in it leading the way. I believe Francis emulates what Pullman values: A hardworking, honest family man who will bring people together and put others before himself.
We’ve had that in Glenn, now let’s vote for it in Francis.