Lack of supporting evidence
Douglas Call in a recent column stated, “ … the question of belief makes no sense with respect to evolution.” Actually evolution makes no sense apart from belief. It is a concept or hypothesis that has no scientific backing on the macro-evolution scale.
All kinds of organisms have adaptation or micro-evolution built into their genes so that, as an example, we see hundreds of different kinds of dogs but there is only speculative evidence that inorganic material evolved into living organisms which eventually evolved into humans over immense amounts of time.
We all have the same historical evidence available to us. There is no factual evidence for missing links between different kinds of living organisms. There is also no evidence for the origin of living organisms apart from “In the beginning God ….” Thus, the only other option for Douglas as a self-proclaimed atheist, since the scientific evidence points to a beginning for the universe, is to believe that time, matter and life are somehow self created.
It takes more faith to believe that nothing created everything from the super complex DNA that accounts for every organism to the mind of humans that recognizes the concept of eternity, appreciates beauty and experiences love. Douglas glibly speaks of the supposed ages of the strata in the Grand Canyon as though they were facts.
Above the Precambrian basement rock, all the strata are horizontal to one another, evidencing no erosion between the deposition of the layers. All the layers were deposited over a short period of time by the action of water. The strata can be traced worldwide. Only a global flood could cause such deposition. The Bible, God’s word, explains the origin of all creation and the flood. It takes much faith to believe it happened by time and chance without any supporting evidence.
Larry Kirkland
Moscow