Backing Brad Little
On May 17, Idaho Republicans will be electing a candidate to run for governor. Good judgment will, I think, make Brad Little your candidate of choice.
Idaho’s economy is one of the most vibrant in the nation. Compared to other states, our tax rates are light and our regulations are being trimmed back by legislative and public review with Gov. Little’s discretion to enforce. The opportunity was given, and Gov. Little exercised his authority to lighten the burden of regulation on citizens and industry. In this, Idaho has been praised as a model for other states to follow.
In response to the Covid pandemic, Little arguably found a good balance between public safety, which he left largely to county and local governments, and the economy in which Idaho ranked fourth among states in GDP growth, low unemployment and job growth (Politico survey) during a difficult time. Most states suffered economic loss, but Idaho was among the few that continued to grow.
Giving families choice in education for their children is an important freedom. Our family, over the last 30 years, has home-schooled, charter schooled, private schooled and public schooled in Idaho. We are grateful for the choices available and have never had a situation where our concerns were not given consideration. We are confident that Gov. Little will continue in this tradition.
The Little family has been ranching in Idaho almost since the state was founded.
They have served in politics for 50 years. To know a place, to be rooted there, is to understand even deeper than politics its traditions and ways.
This is another reason that we will confidently vote for Brad Little
Fred and Lynaire Banks
Moscow