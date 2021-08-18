Will it again be too late?
The citizens of this country need a reminder. It was not long ago when a series of minor inconveniences culminated in one of the greatest tragedies of modern history — the death of more than 6 million “undesirables” in Europe.
The enemy/leader was charismatic, charming and even used the “science of eugenics” to help perpetuate a lie. The “dirty” undesirables were socially ostracized and then one by one their freedoms and humanity were slowly stripped away.
What would you have done during that time in Europe? The answer is: the same thing you are doing today. It starts with being banned from restaurants and bars. Then it is public school and access to groceries. Next children will be removed from homes for “their own safety.”
You may think that this time is different; that the good of the whole is more important than the freedom of an individual. If that’s where you stand, you should know that you have just learned the first lesson of communism (in which the “group” is valued above the individual). We have witnessed firsthand how fear can be weaponized, how it can weaponize us against even our own family but I beg you: We must stand up and stand together, now.
You have the freedom to choose what is best for you, understand that freedom is a two-way street. The community, friends and neighbors in those German villages didn’t have the foresight to know what was coming. How could they? If we can take any lesson from that time, let it be this: let us learn from history and not repeat it. When those “undesirables,” (men, women and children), willingly walked aboard a train with no idea of their soon to be fate, it was too late for anyone to help.
Kristin Frank
Moscow