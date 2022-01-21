Disputing the claims
Columnist Chuck Pezeschi prefers childish insults to genuine evidence and careful reasoning. He claims, without proof, that people advising the Biden Administration don’t care about the results of their policies. That’s nonsense. Health care professionals generally care a great deal about the public’s health, just as engineers care about whether bridges collapse or people are electrocuted.
Chuck believes that Republican-controlled states have the ideal model for handling the pandemic. Think again. Of the 18 states with the highest covid death rates, 12 are Republican dominated. Of the six exceptions, four have major international airports, through which COVID-19 entered and spread before we had effective vaccines. Moreover, contrary to Chuck’s claim, numerous Republican-leaning states have little available intensive care unit capacity (Kentucky, Alabama, Indiana, and New Hampshire have less than 10% unused capacity; nine other Republican-leaning states have less than 15% reserve capacity, along with six blue states). Hospitals in Idaho, which does not appear in these recent ICU ratings, were until recently so crowded that the state had to ration care and send some patients to adjacent states, including ours (according to the Centers for Disease Control).
Chuck claims that lockdowns and “nonpharmaceutical interventions” create misery. I am more concerned by the misery caused by over 800,000 people dying and many more having long-term health problems.
As for Chuck’s advice that we all vote Republican in the fall, take a look at the actual records of the states. Take a look at all the major programs at the national level and what each party is offering. Do you care about voting rights? Do you care about hoodlums invading the nation’s capital to install a president who lost the election? Do you care about access to health care?
Please don’t use social media for medical advice.
David Nice
Pullman