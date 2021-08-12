Pullman needs tocrack down on ‘slums’
I’m a retired peace officer, fire academy program manager, high-rise fire safety director.
Yesterday I came to Pullman with my daughter to check her in for her junior year. Always a happy and bittersweet moment in a dad’s life.
Unfortunately yesterday brought new emotions. Fear, anger and disgust as we arrived at her new home. Two College Hill houses were on fire and once we made it to her home saw some possible reasons why. Her six-bedroom house was actually a three-bedroom house hacked up into six bedrooms including a basement addition that is downright dangerous.
Inoperable smoke alarms. Nonexistent fire suppression. Exposed wiring. Substandard HVAC. Improperly or nonvented furnaces and appliances. Windows painted shut. Shake roofs. Garbage and leaves awaiting a spark and more. A walk around the neighborhood and chats with neighbors shows this is the norm.
An online check of some of Pullman’s management companies finds a litany of complaints very similar to what I’ve seen but adds unscrupulous bookkeeping. Stolen deposits. Bills for repairs not caused by misuse. And on and on.
My daughter’s room — which will not see her shadow after yesterday — rents for $500 per month, bringing the absentee owner $3,000 per month and the managers a nice commission.
In law enforcement we call this racketeering.
One of these slums is bound to catch fire and the outcome will be worse than yesterday’s.
It’s time for the city of Pullman to end these criminal and unsafe practices
Steve Smith
Scotts Valley, Calif.
The intelligent choice
As I write this my wife and oldest son are in Boise hospitals in serious condition from COVID-19. We don’t know at this point if they will survive. Doctors think it is Delta Variant due to the severity and the symptoms — a much stronger bug than original. I am still a champion for freedom of choice but intelligent choice. The vaccine may have some bad effects down the road but it could save you today. Local hospitals, clinics and drug stores have the vaccine available. Call them. It’s easy and free and may save you or your friends from what I am going through. Don’t wait. Thanks.
Lucky Brandt
Kooskia