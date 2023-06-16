Michael Reagan’s June 13 column had a few flaws. He blames the big budget deficits since the mid-1970s on the ban on presidential impoundments, but he then admits that when presidents had the authority, they rarely used it and almost always limited it to small amounts of money. It could not, therefore, have “prevented” large budget deficits. We can also see that in the deficits during major wars prior to the mid 1970s. He tries hard to blame Democrats for the deficits, but if he looked at the evidence, he would see that many, many Republican officials supported spending and revenue policies that produced large deficits. A good example is his father, Ronald Reagan. He proposed revenue and spending policies that produced very large deficits. He blamed Congress, but Congress largely followed his lead on total spending and revenue decisions
Presidents have many tools for influencing Congress, including its financial decisions. Congress usually follows quite a bit of the typical president’s budget recommendations.
His budgetary staff and department heads present the administration’s case for its budget proposals. The White House mobilizes interest groups to support individual policies, and presidents can try to mobilize public support as well. In addition, presidents can still veto spending bills if they regard them as excessive.
One final point: the 1974 law did not outlaw impoundments. They were still allowed but subject to a formalized process that gave the Congress a chance to respond to the president’s impoundments. If Michael read the Constitution, he would know that the Founders gave most of the financial authority to Congress.