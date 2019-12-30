Good news nearour darkest hour
Literally on the eve of the solstice, our darkest days, some good news: Congratulations lawmakers in Olympia and Washington, D.C.
Washington State House of Representatives of both sides of the aisle united in attempts to isolate Rep. Shea, Republican of Spokane. Shea’s allegiance with the Bundys and other militants apparently went too far as Shea crossed the line through his support, planning and preparation of the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge; amongst other activities. Some Republicans took leadership in condemnation of Shea’s activities. These Republican leaders recognized a rogue element in their midst and were willing to stand-up with courage and expose Shea as such.
Seemingly at the same time Shea was being condemned, the US House of Representatives, with solid Republican and Democratic support, approved a bill for a new US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.
It would have been easy for either party to have tried to undermine the other in blocking the agreement. If such negative action occurred, all 3 countries would have suffered over partisan politics. But with bipartisan support, a majority in all nations will prosper from the pact.
Currently partisan politics seems to be the norm, where many are more intent in maintaining polarization rather than working towards the common good. We need to applaud those who weed out the rogues and work towards the benefit of our population as a whole. Collectively we all need to encourage courage and shine the spotlight on both good deeds and our good deed doers.”
Larry Fox
Pullman