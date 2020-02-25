Civility and the powerof a letter to the editor
Kudos to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Lewiston Tribune for hosting a civility forum at the Breakfast Club in Moscow (Feb, 18). The room was packed, and many additional chairs had to be moved in from adjoining rooms. Judging by the opinions I heard after the meeting, it was a great success, perhaps because it was refreshing to hear diverse opinions expressed in such a respectful and courteous manner.
Some of the audience questions related to letters published on the Opinion page. There were several different perspectives on this topic but one particular comment stuck with me. It was from a gentleman who suggested that letters that discuss global problems such as climate change are a waste of time because individuals don’t have much influence on the processes needed to deal with this issue. I disagree.
If you live in Idaho District 1 or Washington District 5, your vote represents 0.00027 percent or 0.00031 percent of the constituents, respectively. However, if you call your representative every month and they are getting five other unrelated constituent calls a day, your voice now represents 0.7 percent of their constituents. This is ~2,500 times more representation than the vote. So if a Daily News letter persuaded three more people to contact their representatives monthly, this would be 10,000-times more powerful than just voting.
This lobbying is especially important for effective legislation to blunt the climate crisis. Sixty-seven percent of Americans want the federal government to reduce the effects of climate change, and we already have many of the engineering and scientific insights to get the job done.
All we need now is to persuade our representatives to act; stick to the science, avoid the politics and have the courage to stand up for their constituents.
Simon Smith
Pullman