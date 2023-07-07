People are like kites. The kite body, the known present, and the tail of the kite, the summary of a lifetime, carried aloft by the winds. My good neighbor is such a kite but by design I know little of him.
Recently I found an article in the New York Time about the historical string he carries as he rises into the sky. What I know is that he is: kind, honest and charitable. He practices the golden rule of his faith. On that account, I embrace him as my brother.
The string goes back to the 1870s to a founder and into the 1930s to ‘70s with a string of Supreme Court victories ... The court in 22 separate decisions ruled to protect the rights of the same minority group and other minorities as well. In a stunning reversal of an earlier decision, Gobitis v. Minersville School District in 1933 against Jehovah Witnesses, in 1943 it ruled to protect Witnesses’ right not to say the pledge of allegiance. Chief Justice Robert Jackson’s thought, “The compulsory unification of opinions achieves only unanimity in the graveyard.”
Other decisions: Cantwell v. Connecticut 1940s, the right to go door to door; Taylor v. Mississippi 1943, the right not to salute the flag; Sicurella v. United States 1955, the right to be a conscientious objector; and in West Virginia v Barnette 1943, the right not to say the pledge of allegiance.
What does my neighbor believe? Fortunately, I love the First Amendment more than him. He believes in one God, believes he must follow God’s rules only, the end of the world is near, Jesus will destroy evil people and governments. He believes that in the end time only 144,000 will move into heaven and Witnesses are commanded to preach and knock on your door to save you.