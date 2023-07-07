Loving my neighbor is easy

People are like kites. The kite body, the known present, and the tail of the kite, the summary of a lifetime, carried aloft by the winds. My good neighbor is such a kite but by design I know little of him.

Recently I found an article in the New York Time about the historical string he carries as he rises into the sky. What I know is that he is: kind, honest and charitable. He practices the golden rule of his faith. On that account, I embrace him as my brother.

