Keep CRT out
Our nation was founded on the premise that “all men are created equal.” Through the work and sacrifices of many great Americans, such as Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King, Jr., this nation has come a long way towards recognizing the equality and inherent worth of all human beings. Unfortunately, this principle is once again under attack, this time from a dangerous ideology known as critical race theory.
CRT is a worldview that divides us into groups of oppressor versus oppressed based on skin color. It encourages viewing others, not based on their character or merit (since meritocracy is dismissed as racist), but rather based on their race. Those who happen to be white must view themselves as guilty for slavery and all past acts of racism, even if they took place long before they were born. Those who happen to be people of color are told to view themselves as victims of a systemically racist society in which true success is impossible unless they are white. This way of viewing ourselves and those around us breeds resentment, hatred, and division, and is irreconcilable with true equality.
Of especially grave concern is the push to teach critical race theory in schools. To teach this ideology to young children is to attempt to turn children into combatants in a philosophical war they cannot possibly understand. Unfortunately, this may quickly become reality in Washington’s schools. This year, the legislature imposed on Washington schools that school staff must be trained in “cultural competency, diversity, equity, and inclusion.” These terms have often been used as a mask for CRT.
If you believe that all people are created equal, and if you believe in judging people based on their character instead of on their skin color, please take action to find out what is being taught to the kids in your community and do what you can to prevent this divisive and dehumanizing view from being forced on our children. Please contact wcfamiliesforfreedom@gmail.com for more information.
Lydia Fletcher
Tekoa