The June 10 Moscow-Pullman Daily News editorial page columns were an interesting juxtaposition.
Scotty Anderson emphasized the importance of truth, facts and consistency, while Ryan Urie majored in opinions, putdowns and politically tinted ideology.
Ryan has admitted that he is liberal but he should still base his stance on truth and facts. When he seems to agree with Max Boot of the Washington Post that “from a legislative standpoint, this is one of the most successful presidencies in decades,” he is challenging the facts and truth.
President Biden’s legislation has been extremely expensive and hardly anyone has thoroughly studied its content in detail. If the goal of legislation is to provide the best for the long-term interests of the United States, much of this legislation must be considered a disaster. Between presidential executive orders and the huge debt increases via these pieces of legislation, President Biden is facilitating the destruction of the United States.
Energy is the key to a vibrant economy. President Biden has caused much harm to our economy by drastically curtailing fossil fuel production and pushing hard for a green economy that is technically and economically impossible at this time.
The dollar is being replaced by other world currencies and the U.S. is pretty much a laughingstock to much of the world due to its emaciated foreign policy. President Biden continues to push a wide open border policy which is causing massive problems over much of the US. The family is the backbone of a healthy country. President Biden is encouraging the dismantling of the family with his push for woke policies. This country has been great because of its Judeo-Christian foundation and practices. God is now letting us reap the evil President Biden and the swamp are pushing. Will we choose truth and good and survive?