Meaning, God and goodness
In “The Humanist’s quest for meaningfulness” (June 2), Mr. Call opines that belief in God is baseless and then concludes that humanists “have every reason to hope for the betterment of humanity.” The basis for this hope is humanity itself. However, the perpetual violence and greed throughout human history shows this hope to be without foundation, as does the inherent selfishness of the human heart.
Having discarded God, humanists nevertheless seek “meaning.” Mr. Call doesn’t explain how a universe that is “coldly indifferent” and “entirely without purpose” could spawn creatures like ourselves who seek something as ethereal as “meaning.”
As a Catholic Christian, I believe that God’s ultimate revelation of himself took place in human history in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, who said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life.” Further, “whoever believes in him shall have eternal life.”
Belief in God is a matter of faith. Such faith requires the Christian to undertake the arduous task of loving one’s neighbor (even when they hate you), and to deny oneself, take up one’s own cross and follow Christ. Without doubt, having faith can be difficult. The mystery of why God allows pain and evil has always challenged faith but is not proof that a good God doesn’t exist.
The question is, does it ultimately make more sense to believe in the promises of Christ or in fickle human nature, which over the millennia has proven itself to be irredeemable when left to its own devices?
Yes, Mr. Call, men are “more alike than different” because God created us all. Yes, there is tremendous good in man; however, that good comes not from man but from God. Will we recognize our creator and honor him accordingly?
Ann Heath
Pullman