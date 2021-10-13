Columnist should be removed
As news reports focus on the role of Facebook in spreading misinformation and disinformation, isn’t it time to can Chuck Pezeshki? This “Fact-Based Lefty,” has been shredding the facts for too long. The best I can say about his rants is that they have twice inspired me to check his sources.
The first time it was to check his pronouncements about the uselessness of masks and social distancing. A fair reading of the research indicated that there is no research proving whether the spread is primarily small droplets or aerosol. In either case, masks are useful in reducing risk; the effectiveness depending on the type of mask. Social distancing clearly reduces risk in either case.
Pezeshki’s most recent tirade against Dr. Anthony Fauci, again sent me to do my research. Pezeshki writes, “Fauci funded work that actually released COVID into the wild through bats.” This statement is totally unsupported except perhaps in the conspiracy netherworld.
Fauci did authorize a grant that went to a New York based nonprofit which helped fund a study of coronavirus in bats using the Wuhan lab. Was this “gain of function” research? That depends on the definition, but using the term “gain of function” certainly makes it sound bad, doesn’t it? Available documents indicate that the research was to study viruses carried by bats that could potentially spread to humans and to “investigate CoV pathogenesis and develop vaccines and therapeutics.”
Did COVID-19 escape from the Wuhan lab? That is certainly possible, but not yet proven. Did Fauci “engineer” this global pandemic? No. He authorized a grant to study how to reduce the risk of SARS-COVID spread from animals to humans.
The verdict: Pezeshki’s statements overstep the mark so far as to merit Pezeshki’s removal from the Opinion page. It is pure disinformation.
Robert Johnson
Moscow