I had the privilege of attending three Idaho high schools in the 1960s. In Meridian, I took debate. One key element of having a productive argument is to make sure both sides agree on the meaning of key terms.
The term “weaponization” has emerged on the political landscape in the U.S. Congress in 2023. The general meaning, “the act of making something useful as a weapon.” Women in their struggle for equality have used the law as a weapon.
March was Women’s History Month. I found more than 81 notations, including state and federal laws giving and taking away women’s rights, court cases again affirming and denying a woman’s rights.
I have selected 10 that I judge to be significant: 13 states deny women the vote, 20th amendment women’s right to vote, Equal Pay Act 1963, Title VII Civil Rights Act ending discrimination 1964, Title IX Equal funding for college athletes 1972, Roe v. Wade 1973 right to an abortion, Violence Against Women 1994, affordable health care 2010 and Supreme Court overturns Roe 2022.
Idaho’s ban on abortions: two hospitals close labor and delivery services, state predicts a mass exodus of physicians, fewer new doctors, 10.5% decrease OBGYN applications nationally, 83 million, many in rural areas without a primary provider, and nationally due to the pandemic many are retiring. Planned Parenthood was also damaging due to longstanding national guidelines on abortion created with the federal government.
I reject Sen. Mitch McConnell’s explanation that Row was outdated. Tell that to 32.9 deaths per 100,000 white women and 69.9 deaths for 100,000 Black women who die in childbirth when compared to two or three per 100,000 in other industrialized countries.
We can put an end to the madness by weaponizing in 2024 — vote.