The key to wise choices
I would like to bestow some facts unto Scotty Anderson in response to his opinion article “Hear ye, hear ye, the king hath spoken.”
First, “a decree by ‘a local health department’” is incorrect. The local health departments throughout the state of Massachusetts were authorized to enforce the state’s compulsory smallpox vaccination policy. Thus, the locality was statewide. The court case is titled “Jacobson vs Massachusetts,” and not “Jacobson vs Cambridge Health Department,” demonstrating more than “local.”
Secondly, “Jacobson vs Massachusetts” has no bearing on whether the governor’s mandate is a decree or not. The case was about due process within the 14th Amendment. Jacobson felt his personal freedom superseded the state. The court decided personal freedom is limited and is superseded for the public good.
Thirdly, there are no devastating monetary penalties. The COVID-19 vaccine is free. Thus, the devastating monetary penalty has no bearing and was not addressed by the Supreme Court but the court did address sanctions; Jacobson paid the $5 fine.
I see two options concerning the vaccine: take or don’t take. In receiving the vaccine, one is protected, one’s family and friends are protected, one’s community is protected, a community’s resources are available for other life emergencies.
In refusing the vaccine, the devastating monetary penalties are prolonged stays at the hospital, a funeral or maybe two, three or more funerals. For those citizens not opting for a vaccine who need to be hospitalized, the community’s resources are being rationed. Those choices resulted in penalties, not a decree or mandate. And losing a state job for refusing the vaccine is not a devastating monetary penalty; it is a choice.
Gov. Jay Inslee is abiding by the Supreme Court precedent. And if a person can’t take the heat, then get out of the kitchen.
Good information results in wise choices.
Brandon Burch
Pullman