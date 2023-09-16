My mother was a nurse and she taught me three rules for life: Don’t smoke, wear your seat belt, and never ride a motorcycle.
I was very glad in the 1980s when Americans really started wearing seat belts and in addition started wearing bicycle helmets as well.
In 1998, I left America and IBM to teach in China for 21 years. I taught computer science subjects plus some English. In 2017, I was asked to teach journalism to English major students. I decided to practice what I was teaching by publishing opinions in Chinese newspapers. In the first opinion I published in the China daily I decided to educate people from our superior American wisdom. At that time bike renting was a craze. I pointed out the dangers of riding a bicycle without a helmet. I mentioned a fellow IBM engineer I worked with for 14 years. He had to be helped to go home because he couldn’t remember the way. His bicycle helmet had been smashed and he suffered amnesia for about a week. He agrees with me that without his helmet he likely either would have been dead or severely brain injured. I am so grateful he quickly made a full recovery.
I mentioned the sad hospital in China I was taken on a tour of where children with traumatic brain injuries were treated. I mentioned that treating a traumatic brain injury can have a lifetime cost of over a million dollars.
Yes, we Americans have superior wisdom to share with China about wearing bicycle helmets — not.
Since I returned to Pullman I have been horrified by the number of scooter riders without helmets. Scooter riders also need helmets.