Questioning building’s safety
The recent collapse of the condo in Florida reminded me of Heald Hall, the building I occupied on the Washington State University campus. I thought hard about whether I should write this letter since I am not a structural engineer, and I did not keep good records of which I shall relate below.
I noticed a crack in the wall in my laboratory, where I drew a line across the crack to monitor potential changes in it. I also noted other cracks in the hallway.
The elevator in Heald Hall broke down often, and some thought it was because the elevator shaft was not true, and thus it took more energy to move the elevator. I should add that the elevator undergoes regular inspection, and it passed each one that I am familiar with.
At least twice in the 30-plus years that I was in Heald Hall, there was a group of state inspectors who came by, and each time I expressed my concern about the building integrity, and potential subsidence of the ground that may cause cracks and elevator issues.
There was a plan to replace Heald Hall and architectural design was commissioned. Occupants of Heald Hall were invited to a meeting to discuss those plans. Unfortunately, that is as far as it got, and a replacement building was never built.
I raise this issue now because perhaps state inspectors should again inspect the building to ensure that it is safe to be occupied in light of the collapse of the Florida condo. Heald Hall has mostly offices and laboratories, but it also has a large auditorium for lecture classes. The building inspector involved in the condo has had a spotty record, and the residents of the condo were assured that the building was safe.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse