I’d rather have a surplus

After reading Renae Bafus’ Tuesday letter on Latah County Library District trustee candidates, I was curious about the “$200,000 budget surplus” mentioned. So I did what I’ve been taught to do my whole life, and I went to the information source, the public library.

When I asked the Latah County Library District director and their business manager about the budget surplus, we had a great conversation about projected expenditures and nonaccountable entries like grants, donations, staffing changes, insurance increases or decreases — essentially, pieces that affect a library’s finances but may fluctuate or that the library has less control over. We also discussed some of the costs and needs for maintaining a library district with seven different locations. I learned our Latah County Library District is being fiscally responsible as it prepares and budgets for its future.

